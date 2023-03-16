ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) demands issuance of kuruvikarar certificates in Ramanathapuram

March 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the district administration issue certificates mentioning ‘kuruvikarar’ to community members residing in Ramanathapuram district, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

The protesters said that during the days of Sethupathi Raja’s rule in the region, the ‘kuruvikarar’ community was engaged to prevent birds from hitting the paddy crop. Like the Kattunaickers, Kanikkars, Narikurvars, the kuruvikarars also lived in the district for several years. The certificates would benefit the children and the family members as their livelihood was in a great danger.

Though the CPI(M) had made representations and raised the issue in Parliament when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the subsequent government did nothing for the community, party secretary P, Selvaraj said and appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take up the issue and direct the authorities to issue the certificates without any further delay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US