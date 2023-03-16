HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) demands issuance of kuruvikarar certificates in Ramanathapuram

March 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the district administration issue certificates mentioning ‘kuruvikarar’ to community members residing in Ramanathapuram district, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

The protesters said that during the days of Sethupathi Raja’s rule in the region, the ‘kuruvikarar’ community was engaged to prevent birds from hitting the paddy crop. Like the Kattunaickers, Kanikkars, Narikurvars, the kuruvikarars also lived in the district for several years. The certificates would benefit the children and the family members as their livelihood was in a great danger.

Though the CPI(M) had made representations and raised the issue in Parliament when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the subsequent government did nothing for the community, party secretary P, Selvaraj said and appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take up the issue and direct the authorities to issue the certificates without any further delay.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.