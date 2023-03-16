CPI (M) demands issuance of kuruvikarar certificates in Ramanathapuram

March 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding that the district administration issue certificates mentioning ‘kuruvikarar’ to community members residing in Ramanathapuram district, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

The protesters said that during the days of Sethupathi Raja’s rule in the region, the ‘kuruvikarar’ community was engaged to prevent birds from hitting the paddy crop. Like the Kattunaickers, Kanikkars, Narikurvars, the kuruvikarars also lived in the district for several years. The certificates would benefit the children and the family members as their livelihood was in a great danger.

Though the CPI(M) had made representations and raised the issue in Parliament when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the subsequent government did nothing for the community, party secretary P, Selvaraj said and appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take up the issue and direct the authorities to issue the certificates without any further delay.