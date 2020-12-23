CPI (M) continues protest against bad roads in Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam
Continuing their series of protests against the bad condition of various arterial roads in Rajapalayam town, Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres on staged a novel protest highlighting dangerous state of roads that were resulting in loss of lives on Wednesday.
The cadres conducted a “final procession” here with the demand to immediately set right Chathrapatti road.
The party has been conducting several protests, including to lay siege to the Rajapalayam municipal office, as the roads dug up for laying underground drainage, drinking water pipeline scheme were left in a poor state.
Even after the digging works have been completed on several roads the municipality was not showing a lackadaisical attitude in re-laying the roads.
The recent rains also made life of the road users miserable.
The party town secretary, B. Mariappan, participated in the protest in which they enacted the final procession of a road user who died due to the bumpy road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath