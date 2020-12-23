CPI (M) continues protest against bad roads in Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam

Continuing their series of protests against the bad condition of various arterial roads in Rajapalayam town, Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres on staged a novel protest highlighting dangerous state of roads that were resulting in loss of lives on Wednesday.

The cadres conducted a “final procession” here with the demand to immediately set right Chathrapatti road.

The party has been conducting several protests, including to lay siege to the Rajapalayam municipal office, as the roads dug up for laying underground drainage, drinking water pipeline scheme were left in a poor state.

Even after the digging works have been completed on several roads the municipality was not showing a lackadaisical attitude in re-laying the roads.

The recent rains also made life of the road users miserable.

The party town secretary, B. Mariappan, participated in the protest in which they enacted the final procession of a road user who died due to the bumpy road.