CPI (M) cadres stage protest against farm laws

CPI (M) cadres burnt copies of the controversial farm laws here on Saturday to register their solidarity with the farmers agitating indefinitely in Delhi.

Led by Srinivasan, president of farmers’ wing of the party, the cadres burnt copies of farm laws in front of their party office here and raised slogans against the Farm Acts. They demanded the Union Government to repeal the laws that ‘have been introduced to safeguard the welfare of corporate firms’.

They also said the Centre should hold talks with the protesting farmers and see that the agitation was withdrawn.

In Tirunelveli, the cadres led by district secretary K. G. Bhaskaran staged an agitation in front of the Melapalayam Zone Office of Tirunelveli Corporation. The protesters tore copies of the farm laws and raised slogans.