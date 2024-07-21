GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI (M) cadre take out procession demanding repair of Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road

Published - July 21, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) central committee member P. Sampath addressing a campaign in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

CPI(M) central committee member P. Sampath addressing a campaign in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Cadre of Communist Party of India (Marxist) took out a procession from Muthiahpuram here demanding to repair the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road and remove encroachments along the road.

The procession was inaugurated by party central committee member P. Sampath in the presence of district secretary K.P. Arumugam at Muthiahpuram First Bus Stop. 

The cadre demanded that the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road be repaired at the earliest. Besides, the road in Muthiahpuram, which was in poor condition, should also be relaid.

The encroachments along Uppar Odai should be removed and environment protected, they demanded. 

Those who took part in the procession insisted that drinking water facility in the area should be ensured. Their demands included speed-breakers, bus shelters, and free pattas. 

The procession wound through Thoppu Bazar, Ayyankoil Street junction, Spic Nagar, Saveriyarpuram and concluded at Mullakadu bazar.

