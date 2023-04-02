CPI (M) cadre stage demonstration demanding legal action against suspended police officer; two policemen shunted out

April 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding legal action against the suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh for his alleged role in torture of some accused in custody, the cadre, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a demonstration near the junction here on Sunday.

The agitation mainly revolved around the Ambasamudram incident, wherein some public were subjected to physical attack by the IPS officer who had pulled their teeth and injured some parts of the body.

The State government should appoint a sitting judge to probe the incident and examine the quantum of injuries caused to the victims. The government should give compensation to the victims and adequate counselling, CPI (M) district secretary Sriram said.

Along with the CPI (M) cadre, members of the CPI, VCK and other outfits demanded justice and said that they would intensify the stir if action was not stern.

Meanwhile, the police had shunted out two special branch policemen - Rajkumar of Kallidaikurichi and Pogabooman from Vikramasingapuram to Armed Reserve (AR) on charges of dereliction in duty, a police officer said.