CPI leader criticises Rajinikanth

Describing actor Rajnikanth as a good actor once, the CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan said on Thursday that he had been losing the sheen as a celebrity.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the actor, like in movies, had been repeating dialogues and scripts from his acquaintances without understanding the mental agony being undergone by common man after the Centre introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, among others.

The CPI leader went to the extent of criticising that the latest movie of the actor had failed to click so that distributors had lined up before the production company seeking relief. It showed that Mr. Rajnikanth had lost the ground among the youth and his fans as well.

Tamil Nadu people were aware that Mr. Rajnikanth would never come to politics. He was speaking to the media to get some attention. The people cannot be misled, he asserted.

Regarding the expose over the functioning of the TNPSC, Mr. Mutharasan said it was very sad that the accused so far nabbed by the police were just “carriers” and urged the government to deal with them with an iron hand. It is a very serious issue as several thousands of educated but unemployed persons had been deprived of jobs through the examinations conducted by the TNPSC. The sharks behind the scam should be held and there should not be any attempt to cover up the case.

He denied that there was any difference of opinion with the opposition parties. The unity had brought victory as the government had given up its plan to hold examinations for Classes 5 and 8.

The opposition across the country would fight against the BJP. The Centre was bent on handing over top institutions like Railways, Highways, Ports and other offices to select private sectors.

The need of the hour was to bring about a change both in Centre and Tamil Nadu, he stressed.

Later, the CPI had organised a public meeting in Rameswaram and a meeting was held for functionaries.