CPI demands thorough probe into attack on SC boy at Nanguneri

August 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The CPI on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the alleged assault on an SC boy and his sister at Nanguneri by their classmates.

Leading the agitation held near the railway junction in Tirunelveli, CPI district secretary Lakshmanan said the attack was highly condemnable. The police should deal with the violators with an iron hand and ensure that minorities, especially Dalits, lived peacefully.

The government should also give protection to the boy and his sister. They were in a state of shock and required proper medication and counselling. The aruval culture among teenage boys was shocking and it could not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, they said.

State Adi-Dravida Welfare Commission member Ragupathi visited the school where the boy was studying. According to the school authorities, the member inquired with the teachers and a few students studying with the boy.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Ragupathi said the boy was quiet and friendly in the class. However, he told different versions to people for not coming to school. Only after the school teacher inquired with his mother and asked the boy to come to the class, the issue came to light. The Commission would give its findings and recommendations to the government for necessary action.

He visited the hospital, where the boy was undergoing treatment.