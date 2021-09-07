CPI (M) cadres allege irregularities in desilting of tank

CPI (M) cadres stage a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

07 September 2021 19:38 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Alleging irregularities in the desilitng of Vadakku Chezhiyanallur irrigation tank near Manur, the CPI (M) cadres staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

The protesters, led by Mani Sudalai, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam’s Tirunelveli district president, also submitted a petition in the Collectorate.

The cadres said desilting of 120-acre tank, which is feeding to over 500 acres of land in 7 villages, was selected under the much-publicised ‘kudimaramaththu’ scheme in 2017 – 2018. Without desilting the irrigation tank, bills were sanctioned with the connivance of the Public Works Department officials.

As the matter came to light, questions were raised under the Right to Information Act in 2019 for which the PWD officials provided the reply only in 2021 after the person who raised questions under RTI went for an appeal against the PWD officials with the RTI Commissioner.

Sensing the irregularities in the work, the complaint has now been referred to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing for an investigation.

“Meanwhile, the RTI activist started receiving death threats over the phone and in person from unknown persons,” said Mr. Mani Sudalai.