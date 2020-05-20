CPI cadre stage protest

CPI cadre have staged protests across Virudhunagar district pressing for additional train and bus services to help migrant workers return home.

The protest was led by party district secretary, P. Lingam.

Demanding that ₹10,000 relief be given to all labourers, the protesters said MGNREGA should be implemented without any restrictions. The number of working days under the scheme should be increased and wages disbursed without delay. Farm loans should be waived and the aged, destitutes, widows, differently abled people and weavers should be given relief.

Former MP V. Alagirisamy and former MLA T. Ramasamy took part in the protest.