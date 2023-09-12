CPI cadre stage protest condemning Centre for price rise, unemployment

September 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Madurai

Scores of cadre of Communist Party of India were arrested when they staged a dharna here on Tuesday urging the Bharatiya Janata Party to relinquish power in the Centre for its ‘failures’ on various fronts.

The protest was led by All India Students’ Federation State president Dinesh and party Madurai urban district secretary M.S. Murugan.

The protest was part of nation-wide agitation of the party against the Centre for spiralling price of essential commodities and attempts to ‘divide’ the people on the lines of religions.

Mr. Murugan said that the BJP came to power with the promise of providing jobs to 2 crore people every year. But, hundreds of jobs had been lost in the public sector units. Besides, the Centre was promoting privatisation of PSUs, he charged.

Similarly, the imposition of the wrong GST had broken the backbone of several industrial units, he said.

While cooking gas cylinders used to cost ₹ 400 in 2014, its price has now crossed ₹ 1,200. Similarly, the price of petrol has also been increased to unprecedented level.

“The Centre is solely responsible for the increase of prices of these essential commodities,” he said.

Stating that India had remained a secular country, Mr. Murugan said that the BJP was trying make people belonging to minority communities as third grade citizens. The Centre was not respecting the Constitution, he said.

AITUC district secretary K. Sethu and district secretary of National Federation of Indian Women P. Rajalakshmi were among those who were present.