CPI cadre stage protest against Centre for not releasing disaster relief fund to Tamil Nadu

January 08, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
CPI cadre staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

CPI cadre staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Cadre of Communist Party of India staged a protest here on Monday flaying the Centre for not releasing relief funds to Tamil Nadu which has faced severe loss of properties during the cyclone in Chennai and flood in southern districts.

The protest held in front of Head Post Office here was presided over by the party district deputy secretary R. Dharmarajan. The district secretary N.S. Perumal said that it has been days since the Central team inspected the Michaung cyclone affected areas in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

But, the announcement by the Centre even on an interim relief has not been made yet.

However, the same Centre was generous enough to declare huge relief fund for Gujarat flood even before any official team conducted inspection.

“We are protesting this step-motherly treatment meted out to Tamil Nadu by the Centre,” Mr. Perumal said.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also inspected the flood-affected Thoothukudi district. But, no relief had been announced, he said.

