CPI cadre block road at Thangachimadam seeking release of fishermen held by SL Navy

October 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India cadre block road at Thangachimadam on Thursday, seeking immediate release of Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy. | Photo Credit: Special Arranegement

Communist Party of India (CPI) cadre staged a protest carrying begging bowls at Thangachimadam on Thursday, demanding immediate release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam and impounded their fishing boats when they were fishing in the high seas recently. The arrested fishermen are languishing in prison in the island nation.

Muruganandam, State president of Fish Workers’ Association affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress, its district deputy president Karl Marx, CPI functionary Ravichandran, Country Craft Fishermen’s Association president Rayappan and family members of the arrested fishermen took part in the protest.

When the protesters tried to block Rameswaram-Madurai national highway, over 50 persons were arrested.

