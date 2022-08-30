CPI cadre stage road roko

TIRUNELVELI

The police arrested 42 Communist Party of India cadre including 22 women as they blocked vehicular traffic here on Tuesday in protest against the Electricity Bill 2022, inflation, unemployment and privatisation of public sector undertakings by the Union Government.

Raising slogans against the Central Government’s “anti-people policies”, the CPI functionaries staged a road roko in front of the BSNL Office at Vannarpet. They said the Centre should not present the Electricity Bill 2022 in its present form as it would lead to scrapping of free power being given to farmers while steeply increasing the power tariff for all the consumers.

Even as several lakhs of manufacturing units had been closed due to “callously formulated” Goods and Service Tax and demonetisation of high value currency notes to leave a few crore workforce unemployed besides making the owners of these units as labourers and privatisation of public sector undertakings had made the future of several lakhs of employees bleak. The pro-rich economic policies had resulted in skyrocketing of the prices of essential commodities.

So, the Centre should withdraw all its “anti-people and anti-worker policies” and control the inflation, they said.

The police released them later in the evening.

In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 64 CPI cadre including 36 women as they staged a road roko in front of the BSNL office here.