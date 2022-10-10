CPI against proposed textile processing cluster near Kariyapatti

CPI cadre staging a protest in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Communist Party of India cadre on Monday took out a procession here against allowing the proposed textile processing cluster at Tamaraikulam near Kariyapatti.

The party State secretary R. Mutharasan led the procession from Virudhunagar to the Collectorate and submitted a petition to Collector J. Meghanath Reddy complaining that the dyeing units proposed at Tamaraikulam would contaminate the groundwater and also ruin the prospects of farming in the region.

Talking to reporters, he said that the Centre has failed in providing 2 crore jobs every year.

"It should have provided employment to 16 crore people in the last 8 years. However, it has not even given jobs to 16,000 persons," he complained. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government at the Centre of pampering the Corporates by generously giving them funds.

Stating that the Prime Ministers in the past had created various public sector units, he said that the present Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had not created any PSU till now, but was only selling the PSUs to private entities.

He took a dig at the Centre saying that its projects were only in announcements and were not getting implemented and pointed out to AIIMS in Madurai, which had not come up several years after it was announced.

Party district secretary P. Lingam and former MLA T. Ramasamy were present.