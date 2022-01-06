Night curfew to be in force from tonight, says Ramanathapuram Collector

06 January 2022 21:00 IST

Ramanathapuram: Night curfew on weekdays from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented from Thursday night in Ramanathapuram district.

During the curfew, all commercial establishments, shops and restaurants would not be allowed to function.

However, milk distribution, newspaper distribution, hospitals, laboratories, medical shops, ambulance services, ATM kiosks, cargo vehicles and fuel tankers can function as usual, said Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.

Along with Superintendent of Police E. Kartik, the Collector interacted with people at Aranmanai, New Bus Stand and bazaar areas of the town. The officials insisted the people to wear mask as COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

The collector said that during the total lockdown on Sunday essential services like hospitals, dispensaries, milk distribution, ATM kiosks, cargo vehicles and petrol bunks can function as usual.

Mr Kumawat said that public transport would not function during total lockdown. Similarly, devotees would not be allowed at places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

He appealed to the people to come forward to get both doses of COVID vaccine to protect themselves from the COVID infection. People should come out of their houses only for or pressing needs and maintain social distancing.

Ramanathapuram Revenue Divisional Officer, Shaikh Manzoor and Tahsildar V. Ravichandran were present.

