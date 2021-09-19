‘Vaccination must to enter Kodaikanal’

Visitors to Kodaikanal in Dindigul district should have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, said officials of Kodaikanal Municipality on Sunday.

Tourists, hoteliers and resort operators are happy with opening up of the hill station for public.

However, the officials have planned to keep a tab on the arrivals with a slow rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. “Public arriving here should have taken at least one dose of the vaccine,” the official told reporters.

The public cooperation is mandatory to contain the pandemic. The vehicles carrying passengers without the vaccine shots would not be permitted to enter the hill station.

With the educational institutions in Kodaikanal getting ready to commence classes from the next week, the vigil had been intensified. Already some 10 students of a private international school here had tested positive and they were in isolation. So, the cooperation from the public entering the hill station was absolutely essential to face the challenge.

Meanwhile, health department officials said that those arriving from Kerala, Karnataka and other parts of the country were subjected to screening of body temperature and certificates of vaccination were checked.

The hoteliers have been clearly instructed to ensure that health protocols are followed. Shopkeepers, tourist cab operators and restaurants in Kodaikanal were also told that their employees/drivers and waiters should wear masks while on duty.

Collector S. Visakan said on Sunday that vaccine shots were being administered to people above 18 years at the designated PHCs. The district covered over 50,000 people during the first mega campaign held on September 12 and the focus would be to inoculate people in urban pockets in the coming weeks.

He said so far, 9,99,242 people had taken first dose and 2,30,708 had taken the second dose thus taking the total to 12,29,950. In Sunday’s campaign, 23,147 people got the first dose and 6,977 the second dose taking the tally to 30124.