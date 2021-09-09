Special campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccine

NAGERCOIL

09 September 2021 19:36 IST

A campaign to inoculate 85,000 people with COVID-19 vaccine doses through 625 centres on September 12 has been planned, said Kanniyakumari Collector M. Arvind here on Thursday.

He told reporters 52% of people had got the first dose of vaccine and 12% of people with the second dose in the district. The district has a stock of 47,000 doses and the supply from the government was smooth.

Apart from the government hospitals, PHCs and special camps in educational institutions had been identified for administering the vaccines from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Autorickshaws are deployed in panchayats and urban local bodies to convey the message to the people.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our aim is to set up the vaccine centres within 500 metres or maximum one km from the houses of each individual. Each centre would have a minimum 200 doses,” he said.

When asked the reasons for low percentage of people taking the vaccine shots, he said that awareness campaigns on the safety aspects had been disseminated. Some apprehensions had prevented people from taking the shots.

He said that 33000 government staff (including frontline workers and doctors) had taken the vaccine, which stands at around 90 %.

Officials from education and health departments said that so far only one school had reported symptoms of COVID-19 virus and about 10 students had been isolated.

The officials, Mr Arvind said, imposed fine as per the laws against people and institutions like kalyana mandapams or shops, who had violated the protocol. On an average, ₹ one lakh of fine was collected daily.

However, the objective was not to collect fine but to ensure that the people were protected from the virus.

Tenkasi

A press release said the district administration has planned to open 617 vaccination centres across the district on Sunday for the benefit of people above 18 years to get inoculated. Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges in urban and rural pockets have been identified.

Collector S Gopala Sundarraj said that they have 70,000 vials. He asked the people to walk in to the nearest vaccine centre with identity proof. Government Hospitals had sufficient oxygen. The bed strength and care centres have been enhanced. The government wanted to cover maximum people with the vaccine. He said that all check posts especially those from Kerala were under scanner.