‘Help us to keep cases under control’

Collectors tell traders, public

Collector S. Visagan on Tuesday urged traders to help the administration in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Addressing the office-bearers from the merchant community in the presence of officials from the Health Department, he said that the number of active cases undergoing treatment was 192 as on August 2. The objective was to ensure that there are no cases.

Ramanathapuram Collector J. U. Chandrakala and senior officers distributed pamphlets to the people in the market and the bus stand on Tuesday as a part of the third day of the week-long awareness campaign to contain the pandemic. She urged shopkeepers at the bazaar area to sensitize people to the pandemic. The district, which had 132 active cases as on Monday, has 10 only cases on Tuesday.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy and a team from the Health Department convened a meeting to review the pandemic situation and intensify tests. The number of active cases in the district was 286 till August 2 and steps had to be taken to bring down the number further. The need to use masks and impose of fine against those who violates the standard operating procedure were explained to the people during a campaign.