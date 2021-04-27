Tirunelveli records 826 cases

TIRUNELVELI

27 April 2021 19:34 IST

The district, for the first time ever since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, clocked 826 cases on Tuesday.

Of them, 413 are from the corporation area and 413 from other parts of the district. The district has so far lost 230 lives to the viral infection.

Only about 40% of the people properly wear masks and maintain physical distancing while coming out of their houses.

“The number of teams booking violators should be increased. Only stringent enforcement of laws can check the increase in cases. The present fine of ₹200 for not wearing mask should be increased five times. Only then the violators will start following the norms,” said a Sub-Inspector of Police.

Following the sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the past few days, the corporation indefinitely closed the weekly cattle market at Melapalayam, which would be held on every Tuesday to witness a sale of cattle to the tune of several lakhs of rupees. The authorities, who tied a flex banner announcing the indefinite closure of the market, asked those who had brought cows, bulls, goats, sheep and country chickens to leave the place.

“Since the people coming to the cattle market for buying or selling the cattle never wear masks or maintain physical distancing, the weekly market has been closed indefinitely. It will start functioning again only when the situation improves substantially,” said officials.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj has announced that everyone entering the counting centre on May 2 should have undergone the test for COVID-19 within 72 hours and submit the certificate for getting entry passes.

Thoothukudi police collected the fine of ₹1.18 lakh from the violators on April 26 while Kanniyakumari police slapped a total fine of ₹ 77.94 lakh so far from 40,805 violators.