College converted into COVID-19 care centre

The health department has set up more number of fever clinics and erected tin sheets on some streets, which had a higher number of COVID-19 cases here on Thursday.

The city health officer Lakshiya Varna and her team of health inspectors declared some streets (or stretches) in Nagal Nagar, Muniappan Temple Lane, Round Road, Narayana Das Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar as containment zones.

Tin sheets were installed as a barricade to prevent residents from moving out and ensure that outsiders or unauthorised persons did not go inside these zones as a precautionary measure.

The officers disinfected the streets and referred positive patients to get admitted in government or private hospitals. Persons, who were asymptomatic but had symptoms were advised to go for self-isolation in their dwellings.

The MVM Government Women’s College here has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre.

Officials said that 150 beds have been kept ready for patients.

Apart from the Government Hospital in Dindigul and Palani, the district administration had identified care centres at select locations to admit patients.

Collector M Vijayalakshmi said patients would be given food at the COVID-19 care centre like in the GH. She asked the residents to cooperate by staying indoors and not to move around unnecessarily in public places.

The officials said that they had declared Valluvar Colony in Chinnalapatti as a containment zone after a family of four tested positive. An official said preliminary information revealed that the family had got in touch with a few people who had recently returned from Mumbai. Disinfection was under way and fever clinics were opened in the colony.

30 test positive in Rameswaram

The district administration intensified measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus after 30 cases were reported from Rameswaram municipal limits on Thursday.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and officials from health and municipal offices here supervised erection of tin sheets in a few stretches, where the residents had tested positive to the virus. The entire street in the particular ward was disinfected using fire tenders.

He urged the residents to stay indoors and help the machinery fight the virus. He also urged the people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated in the nearby designated vaccine centres at the earliest.

The officials said that the entry points to the pilgrim town of Rameswaram had been brought under watch. The district, which has 239 active cases as on Thursday, had so far 6,885 persons tested positive and 6,508 among them had been discharged.

Among the 10 districts in south Tamil Nadu, Ramanathapuram stood at the bottom with the lowest number of active cases.

However, the administration had stepped up the vigil in the wake of the sudden rise in Rameswaram municipal limits.