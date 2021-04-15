30 test positive in Rameswaram

The district administration intensified measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus after 30 cases were reported from Rameswaram municipal limits on Thursday.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and officials from health and municipal offices here supervised erection of tin sheets in a few stretches, where the residents had tested positive to the virus. The entire street in the particular ward was disinfected using fire tenders.

He urged the residents to stay indoors and help the machinery fight the virus. He also urged the people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated in the nearby designated vaccine centres at the earliest.

The officials said that the entry points to the pilgrim town of Rameswaram had been brought under watch. The district, which has 239 active cases as on Thursday, had so far 6885 persons tested positive and 6508 among them had been discharged.

Among the 10 districts in south Tamil Nadu, Ramanathapuram stood at the bottom with the lowest number of active cases. However, the administration had stepped up the vigil in the wake of the sudden rise in Rameswaram municipal limits.