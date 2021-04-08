COVID-19 cases go up

With fresh COVID-19 cases increasing alarmingly in the district over the past two weeks in the wake of the ‘second wave,’ the corporation has intensified operations to contain possible outbreak.

After seven cases were detected in Thamirapathi Colony in Palayamkottai on Wednesday, the corporation intensified cleaning operations in the area and the entire colony was sanitized. On Friday, 13 persons from a street in Senthamizh Nagar in Pettai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the street has been consequently converted into ‘containment zone’.

Sensing the danger in store, the corporation resumed sprinkling of sanitizing agents in the buses, autorickshaws, ATMs, markets and other places where the people would gather in large number.

Sources in the Department of Health Services said 10 persons had tested positive for the viral infection in Palayamkottai talkuk, 6 in Valliyoor, 3 each in Maanur and Radhapuram areas and 1 each in Nanguneri and Paapaakudi areas.

“In all, Tirunelveli reported 75 cases on Thursday, the highest among the southern districts, while Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts recorded 62 and 47 new cases respectively. Tenkasi had 24 cases,” said the officials of Department of Health Services.

With the number of fresh cases increasing alarmingly, number of persons coming to the Tirunelveli Medical College’s Multispecialty for vaccination has increased manifold, sources in the hospital say.