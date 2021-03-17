Efforts on to check spread of COVID-19

RAMANATHAPURAM

17 March 2021 23:52 IST

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said that 15,415 people have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the district and about 3,000 had been administered the second dose here on Wednesday.

In the backdrop of a slow, but steady rise in the cases in different parts of the country and in some parts of TN, the Chief Secretary had instructed all the Collectors to intensify the vigil. So, the Collector held a review meeting with the officials from Health and Family Welfare and other departments.

Taking stock of the number of patients diagnosed with the virus and the number of people discharged among them, he said that the district was well under control. However, it does not mean that the people can neglect the regulations in force.

He urged officials to sensitize the public visiting shops and establishments to strictly adhere to the physical distancing norms. Wearing masks would prevent the spread. Any person, who does not wear the guards would be imposed a penalty of ₹ 200. Similarly, shops, which did not provide sanitizers and other distancing norms would be penalised up to ₹5000. In case of repeated violations, officials should seal such outlets in public interest.

Dindigul

Collector M Vijayalakshmi inspected the hand gloves and masks to be issued to the staff to be engaged in polling stations on April 6. The hand sanitizers, thermal scanner and others to be used in each station have been kept ready. The Election Commission of India had instructed officials to issue gloves to the electorate while they use the EVMs.

Meanwhile, the Collector took stock of the polling stations in the city where ramp and other facilities were provided to the differently abled persons. Later, she inspected a private factory in Chinnalapatti and enquired with the workers about the regulations in force due to the pandemic. She appealed to all private mills in the district to ensure that the workers adhered to the safety norms while at work and help in containing the virus effectively.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, Collector P Madhusudan Reddy said that officials from health, revenue and police imposed fine on the public, who did not wear masks on Wednesday. According to the officials, ₹ 31,800 was collected as fine on a single day.

The Collector, who chaired a meeting, said the officials had to educate the people to wear face masks. He urged the health workers to keep adequate stock of the sanitizers and thermal scanners to test the body temperature. A senior official said that they had sensitised the political parties and their cadres to wear masks and keep physical distancing.