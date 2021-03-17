COVID-19 norms violators to be fined

Legal action to be taken against shops

The district administration has decided to stringently enforce the COVID-19 norms and punish the violators by slapping on-the-spot fine of ₹ 200.

In a statement, Collector Vishnu said the State ghovernment had formulated a list of guidelines for conducting religious functions, political meetings, cultural events etc. in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Since wearing masks and ensuring physical distancing while visiting public places had been made mandatory and spitting in public places prohibited, violation of these instructions would attract hefty fine.

Accordingly, those who refuse to wear mask while visiting public places, eateries, restaurants, supermarkets, shopping malls and while working in private and the government offices would be fined ₹200. Moreover, legal action would be taken against those who show scant respect for COVID-19 protocol, which were formulated to contain the spread of the viral infection.

The public should scrupulously follow the norms and help the administration to contain COVID-19, he said.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the inspection teams deployed across Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai would conduct surprise checks in any place of their choice and slap fine on the violators. Business establishments that failed to enforce the COVID-19 norms on their premises would have to face closure until further orders, he warned.

In Thoothukudi, the Corporation officials visited the supermarkets and the shopping malls on Wednesday to tell the workers there to strictly enforce COVID-19 norms on their premises.