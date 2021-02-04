Collectors get vaccinated

Collector V. Vishnu took the COVID-19 vaccine at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Thursday.
As the Collector came to the TVMCH to participate in the inauguration of Regional Cancer Centre, he took Covishield vaccine along with Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Deepak M. Damor and District Revenue Officer A. Perumal.
In Tenkasi, Collector G.S. Sameeran and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh took the Covishield vaccine at Tenkasi Government Hospital on Thursday.
In Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Dhanapathi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Selvan took the Covishield vaccine on Thursdsay.
More than 3,800 persons have been vaccinated in the district at 10 centres so far and none of them developed any adverse symptoms. The district has received 25,000 vaccines to be administered to the revenue, police and rural development department officials.
“Everyone should wear mask and ensure physical distancing until the vaccine is administered. Even after the vaccine is administered, wearing mask is compulsory for guarding from COVID-19,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.
