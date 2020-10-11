Madurai

French national tests positive to COVID-19

A French national aged about 44 years tested positive to COVID-19 virus following which he has been admitted to the Government Hospital here on Sunday.

Health department officials here said that the foreigner was travelling with four others. They were tested. However, they tested negative to the virus.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the foreigner was on a tour visiting various locations during the last one month. As he was coming by road from Chennai, the swab test was taken.

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said that the French national was stable and doctors were attending on him at the isolation ward in the GH. The others, who were travelling with him, were quarantined and under medical observation.

