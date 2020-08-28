COVID-19 claims five lives in Madurai

A total of 103 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday taking the total number of cases to 13,788. All the cases were indigenous, according to the State Health bulletin.

With 124 persons discharged on Friday, the total number of discharges went up to 12,570. A total of five people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 370. The total number of active cases as on date is 868.

There were two more COVID-19 deaths in Virudhunagar district on Friday taking death toll to 186. Two men, aged 60 years and 40 years, died on August 27 and 25 respectively. Meanwhile, the number of fresh positive cases continued to be on the higher side with 152 cases reported on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has increased to 12,433. However, with 130 patients discharged on Friday (11,720 total discharge till date), the number of active cases stood at 527.

Theni district recorded 114 new cases which took the tally to 12,293. There were 171 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul district has 94 fresh cases. The total number of positive cases moved to 6,218. Hospitals discharged 161 patients.

Ramanathapuram district has 29 new cases with which the tally stood at 4,628. Hospitals discharged 48 patients.

Sivaganga district has 55 new cases and the total number of positive cases stood at 3,962. There were 38 discharges from hospitals.

The infection tally of Tirunelveli district rose to 9,148 with the addition of 128 cases on Friday and the district has 1,300 active cases after 135 persons were discharged. As a patient died of the viral infection, the total number of patients died due to the disease moved up to 167.

In Thoothukudi, 859 patients are undergoing treatment with the addition of 103 cases on Friday that took the district’s tally to 11,112. While 3 more patients died of COVID-19. It took the total number of deaths to 110 while 61 patients were discharged.

Kanniyakumari district saw death of five more patients. It reported 81 fresh cases. Consequently, the district’s infection tally rose to 9,175 and the number of active cases went up to 1,388. A total of 203 patients were discharged.

Tenkasi district added 61 fresh cases that jacked up the district’s infection tally to 5,157 and the number of active cases to 944 after 83 patients were discharged from hospitals. The lone death on Friday took the total fatality to 101.