Sudden spurt in cases in southern districts

Tirunelveli

Southern districts have started reporting more cases again after a drop for a couple of days. On Thursday, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi district collectively reported 775 cases while the number of deaths stood at 228.

The number of viral infections in Thoothukudi district, which is leading the table, moved up to 8,450 with the addition of 239 new cases. The number of active cases stood at 1,832 after 246 patients were discharged from the hospitals and 2 patients died of the viral infection.

In Kanniyakumari, the number of active cases moved up to 1,933 and the district’s tally rose to 5,829 after 222 new fresh cases were reported. The district witnessed death of two patients while 242 persons were discharged from hospitals.

Tirunelveli district added 250 new cases that took the total number of infections to 6,071 and the active cases to 2,274 even as 112 patients, who had fully recovered from the viral infection, were discharged.

In Tenkasi, the number of fresh cases rose again as the district reported 64 new cases that took the district’s tally to 2,629. After 58 patients were discharged, the district has 870 active cases while witnessing three deaths.

Madurai

A total of 101 patients tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 11,689. All the cases were indigenous, according to the State Health bulletin. This included frontline workers and several contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. With 330 people getting discharged from different treatment centres, the total number reached 9,549. There were nine deaths recorded in the district on Thursday taking the toll to 276. The number of active cases were 1,864 as on date.

Virudhunagar district has registered five more deaths taking the total number of deaths to 114. It recorded 100 new positive cases thus increasing the total number of positive cases to 9,441. With 179 patients getting discharged (total being 7,416), the number of active cases was 1,911. All the five deceased are men in the age group of 42 years to 75 years. According to the State media bulletin, the deaths occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Theni district had 297 fresh cases which took the tally to 6836, The number of people discharged from the hospital was 276.

Dindigul district recorded 129 new cases and the tally stood at 3331 while 104 people were discharged after treatment.

Ramanathapuram had 20 new cases and the total number of positive cases stood at 3503. Hospitals discharged 54 people on a single day.

Sivaganga had 26 new cases and the tally stood at 2768 while 77 were discharged from hospitals.