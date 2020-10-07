Madurai

COVID patient undergoes endoscopy

A team of doctors from Velammal Medical College Hospital successfully performed an advanced endoscopy procedure in a 60-year-old woman who was COVID-19 positive.

A.C. Arun, consultant gastroenterologist at the hospital, said the patient approached the hospital as she was suffering from jaundice and abdominal pain. It was found that a stone was formed in her bile duct, which was the reason for her jaundice. It was also found that she was COVID-19 positive.

“So, we performed an advanced endoscopy procedure to place a stent inside her pile duct and she recovered from jaundice. The procedure was successfully performed even when the patient was COVID-19 positive,” said Dr. Arun.

N. Sudhan, consultant gastroenterologist, and Ramanarayanan, anaesthesiologist, were part of the team that performed the procedure.

