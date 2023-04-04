HamberMenu
COVID-infected cancer patient dies in Thoothukudi

April 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A cancer patient with kidney ailment, who had contracted COVID-19 infection, died at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) on Tuesday.

After he developed breathing problems, Parthibhan (54) of Thoothukudi was admitted to the TKMCH. Investigations done on March 21 revealed that he had cancer in the left lung and serious infections in the kidney.

Despite being vaccinated against COVID-19, he tested positive for the viral infection on March 30 and was isolated. Following the renal failure and subsequent massive cardiac arrest, he died on Tuesday.

“The CT scan done on March 23 revealed heterodense mass lesion with varied enhancement in the left upper lobe of the lung. The condition of the patient, a smoker and alcoholic, worsened faster as he was suffering from lung cancer and renal ailments. COVID-19 infection further affected his condition and he suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 8.10 a.m. on Tuesday despite adequate resuscitation measures,” said Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani.

