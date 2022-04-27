COVID death: applications invited seeking ex-gratia

Virudhunagar

Applications seeking ex-gratia for the death of family members due to COVID before March 20, 2022 should be submitted by May 18.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that as per the new guidelines of the Supreme Court, the applications seeking ex-gratia for those who had died before March 20, 2022 should be submitted within 60 days from the date of order.

Similarly, for the deaths due to COVID that had occurred after March 20, 2022 should be submitted within 90 days from the date of death.

The applications should be processed within 30 days from the date of receipt.

Those who fail to submit their applications within the stipulated deadline can appeal to the District Revenue Officer.

Such petitions would be scrutinized by a panel of officials.

The online applications should be submitted through the Tamil Nadu Government website www.tn.gov.in which would be scrutinized by the death ascertaining committee.