COVID-19 warriors honoured at Independence Day celebrations in Virudhunagar

Certificates of appreciation were also given to educational institutions that have provided their buildings and other infrastructure for COVID-19 Care Centres

The 74th Independence Day celebrations in Virudhunagar district marked the honouring of frontline staff of various departments and private educational institutions for their contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After hoisting the national flag at the District Sports Complex here on Saturday, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan inspected the guard of honour presented by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The Collector handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to M. Sasikala, wife of Mohan Kennedy, former executive officer of Sundarapandiyam Town Panchayat, who died due to COVID-19. He also handed over an appointment order to M. Thangamudi, son of M. Murugesan, former village assistant of Chinnamooppanpatti, who had also died while in the fight against COVID-19.

Besides distributing certificates of appreciation to educational institutions that have provided their buildings and other infrastructure for COVID-19 Care Centres, the Collector also honoured Ramco Cements that has given a large contribution to the district administration from its Corporate Social Responsibility funds for COVID-19 management.

The administration also gave away certificates of merit to 811 government employees from various departments like police, revenue, fire and rescue, public health, local bodies, integrated child development scheme, cooperation and public works.

Officials in the rank of Deputy Collectors also visited, in person, freedom fighters and their legal heirs at their doorsteps and honoured them with khadi shawls.

District Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal; District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Suresh, Sub-Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police, S. Marirajan, were among those who were present.