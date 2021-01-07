COVID-19 vaccine dry run at five places

07 January 2021 21:16 IST

Madurai

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccine will be held at five locations in Madurai district on Friday, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

A dry run has already been held at 17 sites in five districts in the State on January 2. Dr. Arjun Kumar said the dry run would be held at Government Rajaji Hospital, Melur Government Hospital, Primary Health Centre at Kovil Pappakudi, Urban Primary Health Centre at K. Pudur and Apollo Hospital. “The beneficiaries will not be vaccinated for real. It is conducted to check the micro planning while executing the vaccination and also to check the reporting system for COVID-19 vaccination,” he said.

Explaining the procedure of vaccination, he said the list of beneficiaries would be uploaded on the portal exclusively created for the purpose. Details of the date, venue and time of vaccination would be sent by SMS to the mobile number of the beneficiary uploaded on the website. At each of the centres, there would be a waiting hall, vaccination area and observation room. All the above areas had been earmarked as per COVID-19 protocols. An officer at the centre would verify the identity of the beneficiary with any of the following documents - employee ID, voter ID, driving licence or PAN card.

After verification, the beneficiary would be sent to the vaccination room. After vaccination, the details would be uploaded on the portal. The beneficiary would be observed for 30 minutes separately at the observation room for any adverse effect.

There would be five designated persons at each centre under the nodal officer in-charge for COVID-19 vaccination. “All these aspects will be checked during the dry run and recommendations will be made for rectification,” he added.