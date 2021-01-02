COVID-19 vaccination trial run conducted in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli

02 January 2021 18:28 IST

It was conducted at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre at Samadhanapuram and PHC at Reddiyarpatti

Dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination was conducted at three places here on Saturday to prepare the men and material for the much-awaited vaccination

Even as the Union Government is working on finalising the right vaccine for shielding against SARS-CoV-2 viral infection, the Tamil Nadu Government’s Department of Public Health is gearing up for the vaccination by putting in place credible mechanism involving men and material. Since the infection was being caused by a new virus, trial run was required to ensure proper planning and rectifications, if any.

After training 21,170 persons in four phases, 41,500 centres across Tamil Nadu have been identified for administering the vaccine. In the first phase of vaccination, the much-awaited injection will be administered to ‘frontline workers’ including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health workers.

In the second phase, personnel from revenue, police and armed forces will receive the vaccine.

In the third phase, citizens above the age of 50 will get the vaccine, the Public Health Department officials said after monitoring the trial run.

The dry run was conducted on Saturday at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where 121 active patients are undergoing treatment on Saturday for the viral infection, the Urban Primary Health Centre at Samadhanapuram and the Primary Health Centre at Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts to ensure vaccination of 25 persons for every two hours.

After getting SMS on their mobile phone about the date, time and place of vaccination, the ‘beneficiaries’ arrived at the vaccination centre with their Aadhar card, which was checked during the dry run. After being seated in the reception hall while maintaining physical distancing, the Aadhaar information was cross-checked and the beneficiaries’ details were uploaded.

Once the verification was over, the ‘vaccination’ was done in the next room and those who received the dose were asked to be in the ‘consoling room’ for about 30 minutes to monitor them for any adverse reaction, if any, or allergic reactions.

In case of any undesirable reactions, they will be given immediate medical attention by the waiting team of doctors and staff.