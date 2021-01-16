COVID-19 vaccination programme begins

Collector M Pallavi Baldev launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme at Government Medical College hospital on Saturday.

‘Priority will be given to persons above 60 years of age’

THENI

Collector M Pallavi Baldev launched the covid-19 vaccination programme here on Saturday.

The Government Medical College Hospital Dean Dr Illango was the first beneficiary of the vaccine. The nursing team administered the vaccine to the medical officer at the vaccine centre on the Government Medical College & Hospital premises.

According to the officials, a total of 7354 people, including front line workers, nurses working in private hospitals, conservancy workers and doctors have registered their names for getting the vaccine injected. It would be carried on over a period of time with 100 persons per day.

The officials also said that they have adequate stocks of the vaccine dosage for the second round, which is scheduled after three weeks. Certificates would be issued to the beneficiaries and the cost of the vaccine would be borne by the governments, they added.

Dindigul

Collector M Vijayalakshmi commenced the programme at the Government Hospital here and the first vaccine dosage was injected to Joint Director (Health Services) Dr. Sivakumar.

The officials said that apart from the GH here, beneficiaries, who have enrolled their names for the vaccine dosage can get injected at Ammayanaikanoor Primary Health Centre, Thadicombu PHC and Palani PHC respectively.

The Collector said that the registration of names was voluntary and front line workers, who had any doubts, could clarify them with the doctors at the respective centres in the district.

Sivaganga

Khadi and Village Industries Minister G Baskaran inaugurated the programme at the Government Hospital here where Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Ratnavel was the first person to get the dosage administered.

Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy said that the district had adequate stock of the vaccine. The government had given a set of guidelines and it would be followed. A total of 10700 vials were available for the district and as per the order, the beneficiaries would get the vaccine administered. He appealed to the people, who had the vaccine to follow the rules and present themselves for the second dosage at the appropriate time.

Ramanathapuram

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver launched the programme in the district. He said that 9856 people, including 7172 staff from the government hospitals, had registered their names. The district had 8300 vials received from the government and as per the protocol, the vials would be administered in five designated vaccine centres, including Ramanathapuram GH, Paramakudi GH, Parthibanoor, Keezhatuval and Peraiyur PHCs respectively.

The Collector, accompanied by Dean M Alli, Joint Director (Health Services) Sahaya Stephen Raj, supervised the vaccination centre. According to a press release, he said that following the front line workers, priority would be given to persons above 60 years of age and in the next round, public would be given the vaccine.

Virudhunagar

COVID-19 vaccination programme got under way at seven vaccination centres in Virudhunagar district.

Out of the 180 health workers who had given willingness for getting the injection, 141 of them, including doctors, nurses and health workers took the shots.

Collector R. Kannan inspected the vaccination procedure at Virudhunagar Medical College hospital and said that the programme was smooth and there was no complaint.

Joint Director (Medical Services), R. Manoharan, said that there could have been hesitation among some of them since it was the first day. “With all doctors, nurses and health workers having started to take the doses, there will not be any hesitation from tomorrow,” he said.

Among those who were the first to get vaccinated are Chief Civil Surgeon, Dr. N. Anbuvel, and Virudhunagar GH Superintendent, Dr. N. Aravind Babu. “We are getting the similar vaccine that has been administered to several thousands of people in the UK. It is very safe and flawless,” said Dr. Aravind Babu.

Stating that there was no pain and other complications to the beneficiaries, he said people need not have any fear to get vaccinated.

A senior staff nurse, S. Kala (52), who took the dose, said it will help her to prevent getting infected with the COVID-19 infection.

Virudhunagar district has got 9,720 dosages of Covishield vaccine. While Virudhunagar Health unit district — Virudhunagar Medical College hospital, Aruppukottai GH and M. Reddiyapatti Primary Health Centre — has been allotted 3,320 dosages.

Sivakasi health unit district – Sivakasi and Rajapalayam GHs, Cunnoor and M. Pudupatti PHCs — will get 6,420 dosages.

The second dose will be injected on the 28th day. Immunity against COVID-19 will be developed in the body two weeks after the second dose.

“Since the availability of dosages is very limited, health workers would be given the shots on first-come-first-served bases.

A five-member medical team would monitor the beneficiaries for 30 minutes after the vaccination is done.

Deputy Director (Health) Palanisamy was present.