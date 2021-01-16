COVID-19 vaccination programme begins

‘Priority will be given to persons above 60 years of age’

THENI

Collector M Pallavi Baldev launched the covid-19 vaccination programme here on Saturday.

The Government Medical College Hospital Dean Dr Illango was the first beneficiary of the vaccine. The nursing team administered the vaccine to the medical officer at the vaccine centre on the Government Medical College & Hospital premises.

According to the officials, a total of 7354 people, including front line workers, nurses working in private hospitals, conservancy workers and doctors have registered their names for getting the vaccine injected. It would be carried on over a period of time with 100 persons per day.

The officials also said that they have adequate stocks of the vaccine dosage for the second round, which is scheduled after three weeks. Certificates would be issued to the beneficiaries and the cost of the vaccine would be borne by the governments, they added.

Dindigul

Collector M Vijayalakshmi commenced the programme at the Government Hospital here and the first vaccine dosage was injected to Joint Director (Health Services) Dr. Sivakumar.

The officials said that apart from the GH here, beneficiaries, who have enrolled their names for the vaccine dosage can get injected at Ammayanaikanoor Primary Health Centre, Thadicombu PHC and Palani PHC respectively.

The Collector said that the registration of names was voluntary and front line workers, who had any doubts, could clarify them with the doctors at the respective centres in the district.

Sivaganga

Khadi and Village Industries Minister G Baskaran inaugurated the programme at the Government Hospital here where Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Ratnavel was the first person to get the dosage administered.

Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy said that the district had adequate stock of the vaccine. The government had given a set of guidelines and it would be followed. A total of 10700 vials were available for the district and as per the order, the beneficiaries would get the vaccine administered. He appealed to the people, who had the vaccine to follow the rules and present themselves for the second dosage at the appropriate time.

Ramanathapuram

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver launched the programme in the district. He said that 9856 people, including 7172 staff from the government hospitals, had registered their names. The district had 8300 vials received from the government and as per the protocol, the vials would be administered in five designated vaccine centres, including Ramanathapuram GH, Paramakudi GH, Parthibanoor, Keezhatuval and Peraiyur PHCs respectively.

The Collector, accompanied by Dean M Alli, Joint Director (Health Services) Sahaya Stephen Raj, supervised the vaccination centre. According to a press release, he said that following the front line workers, priority would be given to persons above 60 years of age and in the next round, public would be given the vaccine.