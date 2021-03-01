COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens begins in Virudhunagar district

After administering the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers and frontline staff from other departments at designated government healthcare facilities, the vaccination drive has been opened to all people above the age of 60 and those in the age group of 45 to 60 with co-morbidities.
In Virudhunagar, apart from 21 government facilities, vaccination will be done at 22 private hospitals that have been empanelled under government health insurance schemes, said Deputy Director (Health Services – Virudhunagar), A. Palanisamy.
He said that the details of patients with common comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension were available in the government hospitals and primary health centres. “Since these patients come to our hospitals to get medicines every month, a dedicated staff nurse in each hospital/PHC has a list of such patients,” Dr. Palanisamy said.
Such patients can get vaccinated at the government hospitals. Those who need to get vaccinated should bring any one of the permitted identity card like Aadhaar or driving license.
While vaccination is free at government hospitals, the beneficiaries need to pay ₹250 per dosage at private hospitals.
Dr. Palanisamy said that 95% of the healthcare workers have got vaccinated in the district. Only 50% of the police personnel have got vaccinated so far, he added.
