COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted again

Following the first dry run conducted on January 2, the second dry run for administering the COVID-19 vaccine was conducted at five places across the district on Friday.

After conducting the dry run at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre at Samathanapuram and the Primary Health Centre at Reddiyarpatti in the first phase on January 2 to identify possible challenges or practical difficulties involved in the vaccination of frontline health workers, the second phase dry run was conducted at five places in the district on Friday.

Moreover, the dry run was conducted with the objective of preparing the medical team involved in the exercise for possible adverse reactions to the vaccine in the worst case scenario after vaccination.

In Tirunelveli city, the dry run was conducted at two places – Urban Primary Health Centres at Mela Veeraraghavapuram and Peace Health Centre, a private hospital on the South Bypass Road near the Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand, and three places in rural Tirunelveli – Primary Health Centres at Kallidaikurichi, Munanjipatti and the Government Hospital at Koodankulam.

After the body temperature of the beneficiary was recorded and their Aadhaar card details were uploaded in the CoWIN App, they received the vaccine during the dry run. The vaccinated individuals were asked to leave the centre after being monitored for about 30 minutes. Moreover, internet connectivity at the vaccination centres was also checked.

As per the plan, 25 persons for every two hours with the maximum of 100 persons per centre per day will be vaccinated.

“The medical teams being involved in the vaccination have been prepared well ahead of the start of actual vaccination. After the data about the medical teams were uploaded in the CoWIN App developed for this purpose, the beneficiary would receive on their mobile phone information regarding the place and time where the vaccination would be done. Upon vaccination, the beneficiary would receive the e-certificate through the App,” said the public health department officials involved in it.

In the first phase, the frontline health workers fighting against the dreaded viral infection since March last would be vaccinated and other officials involved in the work – personnel from police and revenue departments – would receive the dose in the second phase. In the third phase, senior citizens above the age of 60 and those who are suffering from ailments for long would get it.

The public would receive the vaccine in the fourth and the final phase and hence the dry run is much essential to ensure hassle-free vaccination.

In Thoothukudi, the dry run was conducted at Government Medical College Hospital in the presence of Deputy Director of Health Services Krishna Leela, Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital Revathi Balan, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and others.

The dry run was also conducted in nine more places - Tiruchendur Government Hospital, Upgraded Primary Health Centre, Pudukottai, Urban Primary Health Centre, Mullakkaadu, Arputhuam Hospital, Thoothukudi, all coming under Thoothukudi Health Unit District and Government Hospital, Kovilpatti, Upgraded Primary Health Centre, Keezha Eeraal, Upgraded Primary Health Centre, Pudur, Urban Primary Health Centre at Sri Ram Nagar, Kamala Mariammal Hospital, all under Kovilpatti Health Unit District.

In Tenkasi district, the dry run was conducted at five places – Government Hospital, Tenkasi, Government Hospital, Shencottai, Urban Primary Health Centre, Tenkasi, Upgraded Primary Health Centre, Chokkampatti and Shanthi Hospital, Tenkasi.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran monitored the dry run conducted at Tenkasi Government Hospital. The Collector also met the patients undergoing treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

In Kanniyakumari district, dry run was conducted at Government Medical College Hospital, Aasaaripallam, Padmanabhapuram Government Hospital, Shenbagaramanpudhur Primary Health Centre, Vattavilai Urban Primary Health Centre and Dr. Jayasekaran Hospital in Nagercoil.

District Collector M. Aravind participated in the dry run conducted at Vattavilai Urban Primary Health Centre.