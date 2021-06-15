15 June 2021 20:52 IST

Madurai

Corporation, Differently abled Welfare Association, and Democratic Youth Federation of India organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp for differently abled people at St. Britto Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who inaugurated the vaccination camp, said that this was the first exclusive COVID-19 vaccination camp for differently abled people, organised in Madurai.

Six buses, 20 autorickshaws and 40 volunteers with two-wheelers were engaged to pick up the beneficiaries from their residences and drop them back. “Since the contact numbers of volunteers were publicised, many beneficiaries used the service,” said Mr. Venkatesan.

Earlier, the differently abled people faced difficulty in getting themselves inoculated at the COVID-19 vaccine centres for common people. But this vaccination camp at the school had proper infrastructure for their mobility,” he added.

All differently abled persons aged above 18 were eligible for vaccination at the centre. A large number of beneficiaries were inoculated at the camp,” said the MP.