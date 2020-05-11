COVID-19 toll touches 121 in Madurai

MADURAI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madurai district rose to 121 as four persons tested positive on Monday. The district continued to record the highest number of cases in south Tamil Nadu.

Collector T.G. Vinay said two contacts who tested positive were from Goripalayam. They included a 54-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Both had diabetes and hypertension. While the man was from the containment zone, the woman was a contact of a COVID-19 positive case.

Another positive case was a 35-year-old woman from Boothamangalam. The woman is a resident of Mumbai, who came back to her native village on May 10. She has been quarantined at an isolation centre but does not display any symptoms, the Collector said.

The last positive case was a 23-year-old man from Thonderi who contracted the disease from another positive person.

While three men from Thoothukudi district tested positive on Monday, a 65-year-old man in Kanniyakumari district contracted the viral infection. Now, Thoothukudi has reported 33 positive cases and Kanniyakumari 25 cases. The number of active cases in Thoothukudi district stands at six. In Kanniyakumari district there are eight active cases. Like Tirunelveil, both the districts have so far witnessed one death each.

Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district has again got a containment zone, after a 60-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital for chest pain, tested positive.

An aged man from the town was the first person to be tested positive in the district. Subsequently, four of his contacts tested positive. The containment zone that was spread to the entire town was later restricted to four wards of Rajapalayam municipality.

“After nearly 28 days, we have a containment zone in the town,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

The source of infection for the man was yet to be established. With this new case, the total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 40. With 31 persons already discharged, nine active cases are at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

“We have got adequate quarantine facility to hold the visitors, who have come to the district either with or without pass, for a couple of days till their COVID-19 test results are out,” Mr. Kannan said.

Only those who get negative report are allowed to go for home-quarantine.