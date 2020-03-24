COVID-19: Those in contact with 54-year-old Madurai patient are being screened

Officials from the Health Department of the Madurai Corporation and the Public Health Department will be screening a total of 45 people who were in contact with the 54 year-old patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said District Collector T. G. Vinay, here on Tuesday.

The 54 year-old who had no travel history and had contacted the virus through local transmission, had unstable vitals on Monday night and doctors at the GRH contemplated putting him on ventilator support. However, the patient recovered and is currently in stable condition, said a source at the hospital.

On Friday, when the patient began to have symptoms, he had visited a local clinic. He later went to a private hospital on Saturday where a CT scan of his chest was taken, said a source from the Public Health department. The private hospital referred the patient to the GRH for isolation.

The Collector said to The Hindu that the patient was a building contractor and the vice president of the board of a mosque committee. He had offered prayers and had attended a get-together which had a minimum of 20 people last week.

Another officer said that they were segregating the initial list of people the patient met into three categories -- close contact, primary contact and secondary contact based on the proximity to the patient.

“We obtained a list of people who have been in touch with the patient through his son. We have also isolated the patient’s wife and son at the moment. Based on the initial list we have drawn up, we will be checking the co-morbidity and associated risks and then will recommend isolation at the GRH or strict home quarantine,” the Collector said.