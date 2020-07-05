COVID-19 test results go online

MADURAI

Results of COVID-19 tests taken at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Primary Health Centres (PHC), Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC), checkposts, railway station and the airport in the district are being uploaded on the Madurai Medical College’s website.

The website currently has results of tests taken on July 1, July 3 and July 4 under the ‘downloads’ section of the website, mdmc.ac.in. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said they received several suggestions seeking better communication of test results. “People would ask whether or not they tested positive. This is now an easier means. It will also reduce the anxiety of people waiting to know the results," he said.

The GRH began this exercise on Saturday. Collector T G. Vinay said that this exercise would help in faster and a more transparent means of providing information to the public. “When someone tests positive, they immediately come to know about it as we contact them and shift them to different healthcare facilities. Sometimes, there is a delay in conveying this information to those who test negative. Through the website, information will now reach quickly," he said.

Although the data currently specifies the name and age of those from whom swabs have been collected, it will be rectified from Monday onwards. The Collector said patients can check the results based on their Test ID provided in the sample registration form.