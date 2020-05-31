COVID-19 tally is 259 inthe 10 southern districts

With 10 people testing positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, the tally of the cases has reached 259.

All 10 people, including two girls, who tested positive did not have any travel history and they were residents of Anuppanadi, P and T Nagar, Mettupatti, Attapatti, Usilampatti, Dhoddappanaickanur and Karungalakudi.

According to the State bulletin, five people have been discharged and the active case count stands at 99.

While one new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Virudhunagar district, eight patients were discharged from hospital, to take the total number of cases so far to 121.

The number of active cases stood at 63 with 58 patients having been discharged.

In Ramanathapuram district, 13 tested positive and 12 of them had travel history. The patients, who are in isolation centre, belong to Mudukalathur area and they had returned from Kolkata recently.

In Theni, a lone case was reported. The patient had close contacts with a COVID-19 positive person in Muthalapuram. There was a single case reported in Sivaganga district, taking the number of active cases to 32.

There were no cases from Dindigul.

Southern districts

Southern districts recorded 29 new cases, including 17 in Thoothukudi. Of the 17, only two are from other States - one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh - while the remaining 15 cases are from Thoothukudi itself. However, health officials say there is no community transmission in the district that has 87 active cases now.

Tirunelveli district, being tormented by the heavy influx of positive patients from Maharashtra for the past two weeks, had seven fresh cases on Saturday, including four persons from that State. There are 168 patients undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

A 23-year-old youth from north India, who was living in a tent along with a few others on a ground close to the Government Girls’ Hostel at Veeramanickapuram, swooned on Saturday evening and breathed his last while being rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The Melapalayam police and Corporation officials visited the spot and inquired people living there.

Kanniyakumari district had four new cases, taking the tally to 86. The district has 35 active cases.

Tenkasi district’s tally moved to 86 with the addition of one more case. The district has 25 active cases.