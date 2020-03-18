COVID-19 scare: police invoking Disaster Management Act

18 March 2020 20:29 IST

Two persons have been arrested under the Act in Madurai district

MADURAI

Within days after the Centre declared COVID-19 a national disaster, Tamil Nadu police are invoking the Disaster Management Act against those who are violating the restrictions and the regulations imposed by the State government to prevent spread of the viral disease. Two cases were booked under the Act in Madurai district on Tuesday.

While Madurai City police booked a person for running a bar attached to a TASMAC retail shop in violation of government’s order to close bars till March 31, Madurai District police booked a person for spreading “false” message through Whatsapp about the threat of ‘Corona virus’ spreading.

A team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing on Tuesday found that one N. Ibrahim of Ramanathapuram had kept the bar open in Mela Anupanadi and entertained a big gathering of customers with liquor and eatables. The State government had ordered closure of schools, colleges and some commercial establishments from Tuesday.

“This restriction is to prevent crowding of people to avoid possible spread of the virus. All malls, cinema theatres, gyms, clubs and bars have been ordered to close down till March 31. However, this bar was kept open and guests were being supplied liquor and snacks, putting their health in danger,” Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) S. Davidson Devasirvatham said.

The police seized 56 Indian-Made Foreign Liquor bottles and arrested Ibrahim for obstructing the police from discharging their duty under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and for refusing to comply with the government’s order under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Meanwhile, a video clipping of ‘Corona virus spreading to 47 persons’ in Rajakkoor, sent by M. Selvam (40) of Manachanallur in Tiruchi, went viral on social media. The police said the man who was operating harvester machinery attempted to create panic among the people by saying people affected with COVID-19 were being provided accommodation and given treatment at an apartment constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board under Othakadai police station limits.

“We have booked him under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, for creating a false alarm on a disaster with a view to creating panic,” Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said. Selvam was arrested and sent to judicial custody.