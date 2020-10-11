COVID-19 scare keeps kolu doll shoppers away form Vilachery

This time of the year, ahead of Navarathri, the whole village used to be filled with people looking for dolls to adorn their kolu stand

A week ahead of Navarathri festival, Vilachery, a village located on the southern fringes of the city, used to be bustling as a large number of customers shop for kolu dolls here.

But, this Sunday, the whole of Vilachery wore a deserted look as there were hardly few customers there, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has financially affected the artisans who make kolu dolls for a living.

This small village is home to about 200 families of artisans who have been making clay, plaster of paris and papier-mache dolls for so many decades.

P.K. Arumugam, an artisan, says till date they have sold only 30% of what they usually sell every year. “Every year, people inquire about new models of dolls that have been made for the Navaratri festival. But this year no such inquiries had been made and the footfall of shoppers has drastically reduced,” he says.

The doll makers say only a limited number of dolls were made this year as all production activities remained suspended for around four months during the initial months of lockdown. “But even this limited number of dolls remain unsold. Due to uncertainty over sale, I have stopped painting the dolls,” says A. Kalairani, another artisan.

People are still scared to come out and buy kolu dolls, says Gundha Devi, a doll seller. “Even regular customers have shied away as they say they are going to invite home only a few guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she says.

The closure of educational institutions and restrictions in place at temples are also a reason for lower sales of dolls, says S. Girija, another seller. “Most of the traders, who used to buy dolls in bulk from us and sell it to the shops, have also not placed any orders this year,” she says.

The pandemic has also robbed the buying capacity of people, she says.

The poor sales has financially affected those of us who have borrowed heavily for making the dolls, says Ms. Devi. “All the artisans make a livelihood by selling dolls for Vinayaka Chathurthi, Navarathri and Christmas. The sales during Vinayaka Chathurthi was extremely poor and the sales have not picked up for Navarathri too. This will only force many artisans to look for other jobs by next year,” she says.

But not all are unhappy. P. Hari Krishnan, a seller, says sales in his shop was marginally better as he took orders through messaging platforms and sent the parcels by courier to the customers.