COVID-19 protocol in place as schools reopen

Sivaganga

01 September 2021 21:36 IST

Special vaccination camps helped teachers get at least one vaccination dose

After a prolonged lockdown due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, 415 high schools and higher secondary schools in Sivaganga district reopened on Wednesday for around 40,000 students of classes IX to XII.

As part of the COVID-19 protocol which mandated that all the 5,443 teachers should be vaccinated to come to schools for regular classes, the special vaccination camps held in the last few days helped all the teachers getting at least one jab.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, who inspected few schools said that for the first one week, the students would be provided basic education and awareness on COVID-19 during the first week.

The student can revise the portions that were taught all these days through online mode and clear their doubts.

The teachers have been asked to interact with parents during the last working days of the week to encourage students in their education.

The Collector also interacted with the students and posed some questions to them in their subjects at Maruthupandiayar Higher Secondary School in the town.

The Collector said that Deputy Collectors have been nominated to provide basic facilities and create additional facilities to the students at the Government hostels.

The Collector said that the students need not have any safety concerns. Chief Educational Officer Manivannan, school headmaster Murugan, were among those who were present.

Ramanathapuram

A total of 264 schools, including 137 Government schools and 49 aided schools re-opened in Ramanathapuram district.

Collector J. U. Chandrakala has formed teams of officials from various department to ensure that standard operating procedures are followed in the schools, Chief Educational Officer, M.K.C. Subashini, said.

She added that majority of the students had turned up and all the teachers, except for those who were medically exempted, were vaccinated when they came to school for duty on Wednesday.

She added that the students were not compelled to come to school. Those staying at home can continue to learn through Kalvi TV programmes. However, she said that students have been provided a better environment after disinfection of classrooms and school premises.

Theni

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan said that COVID-19 protocol was followed. It was made sure that the students wore masks and maintained physical distance at schools. The Collector also inspected the school premises.

In 225 high schools and higher secondary schools in Theni, 66.25 % physical attendance was achieved. In Theni colleges, 66 % physical attendance was achieved. Over 15,000 people were vaccinated in the district out of which at least 1,700 were students.

Dindigul

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan said 395 high schools and higher secondary schools in the district reopened for students. Over 1.05 lakh school students attended classes physically. Apart from the schools, 45 colleges also resumed physical classes. The Collector also inspected school premises to ensure that the standard operating procedure was followed.

Dindigul Chief Educational Officer S. Karuppusamy said that over 10,000 staff have been vaccinated which was 98 % and in the next few days 100% vaccination among staff would be achieved. Some of the staff with certain health conditions were awaiting medical advice to get vaccinated, he said.