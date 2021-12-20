COVID-19 precautions violated in Courtallam

Too many visitors bathing at a time at the falls in Courtallam on Monday.

20 December 2021 18:59 IST

After several months, the waterfalls reopened for public

TENKASI

Thousands of visitors showed scant respect for COVID-19 restrictions, as the waterfalls at Courtallam were reopened for the public.

The district administration decided to open the waterfalls of Courtallam – Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls – for the visitors after they remained closed since March 2021 in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

As the number of COVID-19 cases is coming down steadily, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj announced recently that the waterfalls would be reopened for the visitors between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from December 20.

Subsequently, it was decided to allow only 10 male and six female tourists to take bath at a time in the Main Falls, while this number would be 10 each in the Five Falls to ensure the compliance of Standard Operating Procedure evolved by the Department of Public Health. Those entering the falls should produce vaccination certificates.

In the Old Courtallam Falls, only five men and 10 women would be allowed at a time. The duration of bathing would be decided by the officials stationed there.

The district administration also formed a district-level monitoring ream, crisis management team and a rapid response team to see if the tourists strictly followed the Standard Operating Procedure while taking bath.

Subsequently, a check point was created near Anna Statue near the entrance of the Main Falls where the visitors had to produce their vaccination certificates while body temperature was checked near the waterfalls.

However, the visitors flouted the restrictions and took bath in the waterfalls at will. Since the Ayyappa devotees would visit Courtallam in large numbers during this season to take bath in the waterfalls on their way to Kerala, the Main Falls witnessed heavy crowd.

Though the district administration had decided to allow only 10 persons at a time to take bath in the Main Falls, more than 100 persons were seen bathing there at a time and this continued throughout the day. As tourists from various parts of Tamil Nadu and other States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Puducherry and Maharashtra started pouring in, the officials could not control the crowd.

However, the crowd was relatively thin in the Five Falls and the Old Courtallam Falls on Monday.