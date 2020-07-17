COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced in Madurai, says district monitoring officer

MADURAI

17 July 2020 15:22 IST

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Madurai has significantly reduced from around 18% before the intensified lockdown to 8% post the lockdown, said District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan.

The officer met the press on Friday, at a centralised Amma kitchen, where food was being prepared for COVID-19 patients.

The monitoring officer, and District Collector T. G. Vinay, later inspected a number of COVID-19 treatment facilities including COVID-19 care centres and the Government Hospital in Tirupparankundram.

The positivity rate has reduced because of increased testing that was intensified during the lockdown. “The case detection and binding rate has significantly improved during the lockdown. Testing, case identification and evaluation are taking place in both static fever camps as well as in mobile camps,” Dr. Chandra Mohan said. The detection rate has improved because health authorities are going to areas where many cases have been reported and reaching out to the residents there to get tested, Dr .Chandra Mohan said.

He added that there are 600 beds with oxygen facility at the Government Rajaji Hospital’s Intensive Care Centre. “Around 200 beds with oxygen facilities are in use, but very few patients are on ventilator support. The recovery rate is high because we are using the latest treatment protocol and have been providing drugs approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said.

After requests to private hospitals, a total of 750 beds are currently being used for COVID-19 treatment. “We are also asking nursing homes to open up their establishments for treatment,” he said.

“Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, people must take the steps to protect themselves by wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distancing. These are imperative in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar headed the inspection on Friday, and spoke to staff members preparing the food at the Amma kitchen. “We are providing traditional food that is healthy using fresh ingredients,” he said.

Every day, since July 5, food is being cooked at the kitchen, at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry building, in a hygienic environment and transported to the three COVID-19 care centres in the city. The patients are served breakfast along with ginger tea, a meal with an egg, sprouts in the evening and chappati/dal, and milk with pepper in the night. About 1,400 people have benefited from the initiative, the Minister said and added that the government was committed to serving the needy during this health emergency.