COVID-19 positivity rate comes down

After seeing a high COVID-19 positivity rate of 7.41 in July, the district’s positivity rate has dropped to 2.92 since August 1.
As per data obtained from the district administration, 73,544 test samples were taken between August 1 and 20, with at least 3,000 samples taken every day. As many as 2,151 tested positive and the lowest number of cases recorded was 40, on August 4, and the highest was 174, on August 2.
Deputy Director of Public Health Priya Raj said though there was no set target on number of tests to be taken in a day, a high number of samples were taken consistently so as to be better prepared. “With only about 100 persons testing positive each day, one could argue that it is enough to test only around 1,000 samples. However, we need to ensure that we exercise caution and be on alert,” she said.
“We continue testing those having influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms, travel history and contacts of positive patients. We have also intensified sample testing at toll plazas on the entries to the district. It is better to pick out the positive case in advance to contain the spread,” she said.
Collector T. G. Vinay had earlier told The Hindu that they intend to keep the positivity rate at its current status to reduce the burden of tracing contacts.
